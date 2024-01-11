Suspended Anambra monarch apologises to Soludo

The traditional ruler of the Neni community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Damian Ezeani, who was suspended for conferring chieftaincy title on the senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, has apologised to the state government and Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The Anambra State government, through the state Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, had Monday, suspended Ezeani.

He was suspended for allegedly not following the Code of Conduct for traditional rulers in the state before conferring the chieftaincy titles on the recipients.

The monarch issued the apology in a four-minute video he posted on social media on Thursday, just as he sought to withdraw the chieftaincy titles conferred on the recipients.

He said he offered an “unreserved and profound” apology for not obtaining appropriate clearance before conferring chieftaincy titles on the individuals.

He said, “I wish to say that I am the suspended traditional ruler of Neni. The reason for my suspension is that I conferred chieftaincy titles on some individuals without obtaining appropriate clearance. I want to offer my profound and unreserved apology with all sincerity and humility to the Anambra State government and the governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

“I am currently the chairman of the Anambra Central Traditional Rulers Forum. If any of my traditional rulers have committed this kind of offence, I also apologise on their behalf.

“I am offering this apology on behalf of the entire Neni community and I will not want it to affect the good relationship that exists between the community and the state government. I was brought up by the first generation of Christians and we were brought up to apologise to anyone we offend.”

Also Read

Efforts to get the reaction of the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Tony Collins Nwabuwanne, proved abortive as he did not respond to several calls and messages on his telephone.

When contacted, Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said, “The state government is aware of the apology, and the Commissioner for LGA through which office he was suspended will react to the apology soon.”