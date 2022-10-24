Suspects nabbed for alleged supply of sex enhancers, others to bandits

The Zamfara State Government’s Anti-Thuggery Standing Committee said it has arrested three suspects for allegedly supplying SIM, drugs, illegal substances and sexual enhancers to bandits.

The committee has also arrested three other suspects for alleged phone snatching, the committee has revealed.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Zamfara State Government had recently established the Anti-Thuggery Standing Committee to complement security agencies in the fight against activities of political thuggery and other criminal collaborators in the state.

The Chairman of the Committee, Bello Bakyasuwa, disclosed this on Sunday while handing over the suspects to security agencies in Gusau, the state capital.

Bakyasuwa said: “You know after establishing this committee with representatives from security agencies by Governor Bello Matawalle, we were given mandates to fight against thuggery activities and other related crimes in the state.

“On Saturday, during a night patrol around 12 midnight, we intercepted a vehicle along Gusau-Magami Road, from which we recovered 100 new SIM packs, Kurkura substances, snuff, sexual enhancers and drugs.

“You know, the state government has banned night movement in the areas the vehicle was heading to.

“One of our duties is to ensure total compliance with government’s directives in that regard.

“On Saturday evening, we also arrested three young men for attacking celebrants at an event in Tudun Wada area of Gusau metropolis.

“Hoodlums in Gusau metropolis now adopt a new strategy of phone snatching at ceremonies.

“After receiving a report of similar act in Tudun Wada area, we were able to arrest three suspects and recovered many handsets from them.

“Other suspect are now at large but our men have been working to arrest them.”