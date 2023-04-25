Suspects demand N2.5m after killing husband, kidnapping wife

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested Mohammed Bello, 22, and Abubakar Mallam, 26, for demanding N2.5 million ransom after shooting Alhaji Mohammed Ahmadu to death and kidnapping his wife, Aisha Ahmadu.

It was gathered that the Command on April 4, 2023 busted the criminal network connecting a syndicate of five.

The syndicate operates in Mubi North and South local government areas.

The operation, which was carried out by the Command Operatives attached to Divisional Police Headquarters, Mubi North, and some hunters, yielded positive results as the master planners of kidnapping activities in those areas were arrested.

The Command’s spokesman, a Superintendent of Police, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said: “The outcome of these successes follows a report received that one 28 years old Aisha Ahmadu was kidnapped and her husband Alhaji Ahmadu Mohammed was shot and killed in the process on the 3rd of April 2022, at Digil Village, Mubi North Local Government Area.

“The Command upon receiving the report designed an Intelligence-led driven strategy and luckily apprehended the suspects, Mohammed Bello, 22, years, a resident of Jere -Gada Village, Mubi North LGA, and Abubakar Mallam, 26, a resident of Dibis, Mubi North LGA.

“The suspects conspired, organised, and whisked away the victim after killing her husband, for three days and three nights. Until a ransom of N2.5 million was demanded and received before releasing the victim.

“On the strength of that, the Commissioner of Police CP Afolabi Babatola, while commending DPO Mubi North and his men for disconnecting the crime network and gallantry performance displayed, directs them to sustain the tempo as a strategy for checkmating crimes and criminals.”

According to Nguroje, the CP has directed the Command OC Crack Squad to augment the strength of Divisional Police Officer Mubi North and trace the whereabouts of the fleeing Suspects.

He said: “He equally calls on the populace to always inform the police of the whereabouts of criminals and their hideouts, especially those of questionable. The Police boss assured the government and good people of Adamawa State, of sustained effort to dislodged all criminal hideous and black sports in Adamawa State.”