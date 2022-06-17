Suspects arrested after strangling bolt driver, stealing car

Three suspects: Samuel Emmanuel, 23; Israel Mark Johnson, 23; and Emmanuel Friday, 21, have been arrested by operatives attached to the Rivers State Command after strangling a bolt driver and making away with his car.

Operatives of the C4i Strike Force of the Command on May 7, 2022 arrested the four-man armed robbery gang members.

The arrest came after the gang members, who had booked a Bolt Mazda Car with registration No. ABM 885 RR, owned by Anechor Diamond Okala.

It was further learnt that while Okala was driving them to the destination they booked, they pounced on him and strangled him.

They would later disappear with his car.

After the police got information about the missing driver, an investigation was launched, leading to the recovery of the car.

