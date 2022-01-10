Suspected Yahoo Boys behind killing of ladies in Plateau — Gov. Lalong

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has revealed that suspected Yahoo Boys, who are believed to be into rituals, killed two ladies in the last days of 2021 in the state.

He spoke during a church service to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Emblem Appeal Launch.

The interdenominational service on Sunday held at St. Finbarrs Catholic Church, Rayfield Jos.

Lalong said: “I am deeply saddened by the activities of criminals who are trying to disrupt the peace of our State.

“Of much concern is the recent cases ritual killings, which are suspected to be carried out by Yahoo Boys. that security reports indicate are migrating to Plateau.

“Let me warn that we will make Plateau hot for you and ensure that the State vomits you.

“After so much work we have done to restore peace and security, we will not fold our arms to see criminals take over.

“I warn you to vacate Plateau because our people want to live in peace.

“You have no place here.”

Lalong reminded criminals of the stiff laws of the state against kidnapping and other violent crimes, which includes death penalty.

He commended the sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes and veterans who took part in the First and Second World Wars, Nigerian Civil War and Peace Support Operations around the globe.

He said: “Our Armed forces are today battling criminals who have challenged our national sovereignty through terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and many other nefarious activities that are aimed at destabilising our country and dividing the people.

“We must therefore use this solemn moment to commend them for rising up to the occasion and making sure this does not happen.

“Despite the fact that the security situation in Nigeria at the moment is not what we desire it to be, we cannot afford to dampen the morale of the gallant officers and men who put their lives on the line daily to make sure that we sleep with our eyes closed.

“Without giving them their due recognition and honour, we will discourage not only them, but the younger generation from making similar sacrifices.”

The Parish Priest St. Finbarrs Catholic Church Rayfield and Chaplain, Government House Chapel, Rev. Fr. Godfrey Gopep. said while Nigerians are celebrating the sacrifices of its fallen heroes, there is the need for them to give greater honour to the deceased by living in peace with one another to stopping other standing heroes from falling.

Gopep said peace building cannot be possible without justice, forgiveness, tolerance and unity.