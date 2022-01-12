Suspected Yahoo Boy who killed, removed eyes of UNIJOS student nabbed

Moses Oko, a suspected Yahoo boy, who allegedly murdered a 300 Level student of the University of Jos, Jennifer Anthony, has been nabbed by operatives of the Nigeria Police.

Available information has it that the suspect was being interrogated as at press time at the Plateau State Police Command Headquarters in Jos.

Oko, sources said, was picked up in Benue State, where he fled to after the death of Anthony, whose body was discovered in an hotel in Jos, the Plateau State capital, in the early hours of January 1, 2022.

It was believed that Oko murdered Anthony, a student of Special Education and Rehabilitation Science, on December 31, 2021.

He removed her eyes and mutilated other parts of her body.

The interrogation of Oko, who was arrested on January 11, 2022, was still on as at press time.