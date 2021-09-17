Suspected vandal electrocuted in Yobe State

A suspected vandal, Mohammed Isa, was on Thursday electrocuted by overhead power line in Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe State.

ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, Police Spokesman in the state, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Abdulkarim, who spoke in Damaturu, said the incident occurred at 5:30am.

He said Isa, 25, was found dead in between two electric poles at Nassarawa area of Potiskum.

Abdulkarim said Inspector Moses Gausa in the company of Yola Electricity Distribution Company officials rushed to the scene where the victim was brought down and taken to Potiskum General Hospital.

The spokesman said Isa was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

He said the remains of the deceased was deposited at the hospital mortuary as investigation into the incident continued.