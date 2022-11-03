Suspected vandal electrocuted in Plateau, four arrested in Bauchi

A suspected vandal has been electrocuted and four others arrested for vandalising the facilities of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc in Plateau and Bauchi States.

Dr. Adakole Elijah, Head, Corporate Communications of the company, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

Elijah said: “The suspect was said to have gone to the Kalashi Distribution substation where he was electrocuted in the act while vandalising the transformer.

“The matter was reported at the Kanke Police Divisional Office where some law enforcement agents came and evacuated the corpse for investigation.

“Meanwhile, four suspects were also arrested by members of the public in various communities in Bauchi State while vandalising our facilities.”

Elijah said the suspects, aged 18 to 22, were handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

He said that the suspects were arrested after they had successfully cut four 150mm core armoured cables.

The Managing Director of JED, Abdu Mohammed, who described the development as sad and unfortunate, commended members of the communities for their vigilance that led to the arrest of the suspected criminals.

He urged communities to take ownership of electricity facilities in their vicinity.





