Suspected transformer vandals burnt alive in Ebonyi

Three suspected electricity transformer vandals have been burnt alive at Igweledoha Amagu in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The suspects, which included the first son of a late Traditional Ruler in the area, were accused of vandalising transformers in Igweledoha, Ndufu Amata and Ekawoke, all in Ikwo.

An eyewitness, who did not want his name mentioned, explained that luck ran out on them around 2am Friday morning when they were caught with some transformer parts.

He noted that they were five in number but two escaped while three, including the son of a former traditional ruler, were meted with jungle justice.

“As I am talking to you, they are now on fire, the blaze is still on at Igweledoha Square Roundabout in Ikwo Local Government Area,” he narrated.

Asked why the suspects were not handed over to the police by the community, the eyewitness explained that they were afraid that police would release them after a while, which would allow them return to continue with their nefarious activities.

“If I say we don’t have security, you may think I am wrong but police are not doing their job, if you hand them over to the police, after a few days, they would be released,” the eyewitness claimed.

When contacted, the Police Spokesperson in the State, Chris Anyanwu said he was yet to receive the report.





