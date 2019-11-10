A suspected human trafficker has been arrested with a six months old baby at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The woman was arrested on Sunday while trying to board an aircraft to Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos State, Daily Trust is reporting.

The woman was arrested by personnel of the Aviation Security at the airport, who later handed her over to the police for further investigation.

It could be recalled that on October 12, the Kano State Police Command announced the rescue of nine missing children and paraded six suspects who confessed to the crime.