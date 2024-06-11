Suspected terrorists abduct travellers along Maiduguri-Kano Highway

In a distressing incident, suspected Boko Haram terrorists, on Monday, abducted scores of travellers along the Maiduguri-Kano highway, Daily Trust reports.

According to reports, the insurgents abducted the passengers on Monday evening between Garin Kuturu and Mannanari village near Auno along the Damaturu highway.

It was learnt that the insurgents reportedly blocked the highway before forcefully abducting some passengers, while other commuters had to return to Benishek and Auno, respectively.

“There was an incident between Mannanari and Garin Kuturu where some Boko Haram fighters came out to block the upcoming vehicles and some passengers were abducted.

“We are not sure of the number as we speak but certainly there was an abduction on Monday evening,” the source told the newspaper.

According to residents, commercial drivers took refuge in their community during the attack by bandits between Garin Kuturu and Mannanari villages.

Also Read:

“They came out with three wheelbarrows and I believe they were looking for foodstuff. We don’t know how many people were abducted but some commercial drivers came back and later returned to Maiduguri before reinforcements of the military arrived.”

On his part, a passenger who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said he and others were stranded along the highway for hours.

“We were heading for Kano from Maiduguri when the driver got hinted about the attack and took a detour

“We have been waiting for the military to clear the road but we don’t know when. We are stranded here,” he stated.