Suspected student cultists caught with human skull, gun — Police

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has revealed the arrest of seven suspected student cultists, who were found with human skull and gun.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

The statement said the seven suspected cultists, including a female, were arrested for alleged cult-related assault, armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and human skull.

John explained that the suspects were arrested on August 28, 2025 by operatives of the command.

According to her, the arrest followed a report received on August 25, 2025 from a student of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua.

She said: “The student was ambushed and attacked with dangerous weapons along Ikot Osurua by members of a proscribed cult group known as the Ku Klux Klans Confraternity.

“The victim, who had reportedly renounced his membership of the group, was left unconscious with severe injuries, while the assailants also stole his Redmi 13C Android phone and N41,000 in cash.”

Also Read

The Akwa Ibom Police Command image maker that on receipt of the complaint, operatives gathered intelligence and launched an operation that led to the arrest of the seven suspects.

John said that items recovered from the suspects included one locally made short gun, seven live cartridges, one fresh human skull, a bottle containing a substance suspected to be black oil, and a bottle of Guyanese oil, believed to be for ritual purposes.

She added that investigations were ongoing with efforts underway to apprehend other members of the gang and make more recoveries.

She said that further developments would be communicated to the public.

Post Views: 5