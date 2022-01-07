Suspected ritualists kill UNIJOS undergraduate in hotel

The Plateau State Police Command Thursday confirmed the killing of a 300-level student of the University of Jos, Jennifer Antony, by gunmen suspected to be ritualists in a hotel in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), explained that the Command received a distress call in respect to the sad incidence and it swiftly went into action to unravel the perpetrators.

Late Jennifer was said to have been missing since December 30, 2021, and her corpse was discovered on January 1.

The deceased, according to information gathered, was a student of Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences, of the institution.

The killing is suspected to have been carried out by suspected ritualists, who allegedly drugged the victim before removing her eyes.

Ogaba said the Commissioner of Police has held a meeting with all hotel operators in the state and introduced new techniques of identifying crimes around them.

“We urge the public to always feed the police with credible information about any crime happening around your community with a view to tracking down the perpetrators,” he said.

Efforts to get the university management and students’ union government (SUG) to speak on the incident were not successful at the time of filing this report. The Nation