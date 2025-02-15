Suspected ritualist kills social media girlfriend in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a final year student of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Lawal Yetunde, by her boyfriend, whom she met on social media.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson and Superintendent of Police, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Saturday.

She said the suspect had been arrested through the deceased’s tracked phone number to the suspect’s house at Offa Garaji area, Ilorin.

Ejire-Adeyemi said: “The suspect was arrested but initially denied knowing her whereabouts.

“However, during a search of his house by the police, he confessed that she had visited him and allegedly died of an asthma attack.

“Upon further investigation, police discovered Yetunde’s dismembered body, hidden in a bowl, along with equipment used for the act.”

According to a source from the family who pleaded anonymity, Yetunde was last seen on Monday, February 10, 2025, while attending a naming ceremony.

The source said: “She received a call from a friend, stepped aside to answer, and then left.

“Since then, we’ve been searching for her everywhere, but no one knew her whereabouts.

“On Tuesday, her family reported her missing at Oja-Oba Police Station, Ilorin.

“The police used her phone number to trace her last call, which led them to a suspect, one Abdulrahman, living in the Offa Garage district area of Ilorin.”

