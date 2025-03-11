Suspected outbreak of meningitis kills 26 in Kebbi

Suspected outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis in Kebbi has killed no fewer than 26 persons, according to the Kebbi Government.

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Musa Ismaila, confirmed this during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

“In week seven, we are saddled with an unfortunate situation of outbreak of a rising number of cases more than usual, characterised with symptoms like fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, stomach ache, vomiting, diarrhoea and sensitivity to light.

“A total of 248 suspected cases were line-listed; 11 samples were taken and sent to National Reference Laboratory, Abuja for confirmation.

“Two sample results turned negative from the national reference laboratory Abuja, one in Jega and another one in Gwandu LGAs.

“Nine sample results are pending from the national reference laboratory, Abuja.

“26 deaths – Gwandu 15, Jega 6, Aliero, 4 and Argungu 1,” he explained.

Ismaila said that an advocacy visit to stakeholders was carried out in partnership with World Health Organisation (WHO), Medecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

He added that the state government donated N30 million to purchase drugs and other consumables for the responsive activity to cushion the effect.

He also said that drugs had been distributed and other commodities to affected Local Government Areas.

“Isolation centres were set up in Gwandu, Jega and Aliero, while drugs and other consumables were also provided,” he said.

The commissioner then called on the general public to comply with health instructions and report any suspected case to the nearest health facility for necessary action.

Post Views: 1