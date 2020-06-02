The Anambra State Police Command on Monday said it arrested four suspected hoodlums who specialise in snatching motorcycles in the state.

The Police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, said in Awka that the suspects were arrested in a bush at Nri in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Mohammed said the suspects were arrested following an alleged robbery and injury inflicted on one Nnamdi Ebegbe.

He listed the suspects as Francis Ezeibekwe, 22; Ndubuisi Kaliaozor, 20; Ugoji Chibuzor, 19; and Elochukwu Anyaoke, 29.

He said: “On June 1, at about 1:30p.m., following a distress call, Police operatives attached to Neni Division in collaboration with vigilance group arrested four robbery suspects.

“The suspects specialise in snatching motorcycles along Nri-Neni axis.

“The suspects were arrested in their hideout inside the bush at Nri by Neni after allegedly robbing one Nnamdi Ebegbe of his Top Star motorcycle with registration number NSK 426 QJ.”

Mohammed said the hoodlums also snatched a phone and an unspecified amount of money from the victim after chopping part of his right ear with a knife.

The police spokesman said one cutlass, the motorcycle and a phone belonging to the victim were recovered from the suspects.

According to him, the case is under investigation, after which the suspects will be charged to court.

He reiterated the warning by the state Commissioner of Police, John Abang, that motorcycle and tricycle operators should be wary of activities of such syndicates so as not to fall victim.