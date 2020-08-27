Six persons accused of complicity in the raping and killing of a 100-Level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, Uwaila Vera Omozuwa, in a Redeemed Christian Church of God building in Ihovbe quarters in Benin, have been paraded by the police.

The four men and two women were paraded on Wednesday by the Commissioner, Edo State Police Command, Johnson Kokumo.

The suspects are Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Tina Samuel, Mary Ade, Nosa Osabohien and Collins Ulegbe.

Kokumo said: “The matter is of great concern to the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, who sent homicide experts to work with our policemen in Benin.

“What we are seeing today is a result of the efforts of the police to get at the root of the crime, and today, I announce to you that the perpetrators have been arrested.”

Kokumo said the post-mortem confirmed that the deceased was raped.

Omozuwa had gone to read in the church when she was attacked, raped and hit on the head with a fire extinguisher, which led to he death.