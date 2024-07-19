Suspected killers of Rivers Policewoman arraigned

The Nigeria Police Force has arraigned 12 suspects accused of the murder of a female Inspector, Christiana Erekere, at the Taabaa Police Checkpoint in Rivers State on April 25, 2024.

Thet were travelling to Cross River State from Delta State for a wedding when they were stopped at the checkpoint.

An argument ensued, which descended into a scuffle, during which a member of the travelling party sustained injuries.

It was unclear what happened, but it was believed that during the confrontation, Inspector Erekere fled into a police station, where she was killed.

After a lengthy investigation by the police, the 12 suspects were arraigned at the Port Harcourt Division of the Rivers State High Court on Thursday on 13 counts, including murder.

They were denied bail by the presiding judge, Augusta Chukwu.

The Lead Counsel for the police, Mercy Nweke, said: “We just arraigned them and they applied for bail, but the court refused them.

“It’s a capital offence.

“The court adjourned the matter for accelerated hearing because they murdered a policewoman inside a police station.”

The counsel for the defendants, Sunday Womoh, said the law would take its course even as he acknowledged that the whole scenario could have been avoided if the police had acted more professionally.

“The court will look at the case and I’m very optimistic that not all of them are involved, but the law will exonerate those who ought to be exonerated,” he said.

The family members of the deceased have cried for justice.

The mother of the victim, Helena, said: “I want justice for my daughter because since she died I don’t have anybody to take care of me.”

The case was adjourned by presiding Judge Chukwu to October 18, November 15, December 4, 11 and 15, 2024 for definite hearing.

