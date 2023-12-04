Suspected killers of Imo DPO, Inspector arrested

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested the suspected killers of a Divisional Police Officer, Magnus Abalu, and an Inspector, Nwanchor Ikechukwu, at Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Danjuma Aboki, paraded the suspects and others on Sunday in Owerri.

During the parade at the Police Command Headquarters in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Aboki said the relentless efforts of the police and other security operatives in unravelling the killers of the police officers led to the invasion of the camp of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network in Umuohie, Ngor Okpala LGA of the state.

He said several terrorists were dislodged and arms and ammunition recovered during the operation.

He also revealed that other suspects were arrested for various criminal cases ranging from IPOB/ESN terrorism activities to armed robbery, murder, stealing/receiving stolen properties, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Aboki said: “These are suspects that are evidently linked to respective cases against them, while other miscreants were neutralised in fierce gun battle that ensued between them and the police team.

“In the course of the investigation, a total number of 18 assault rifles, five AK-47 rifles, six pump actions and 359 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspects, including six vehicles, motorcycles, charms, military camouflage, police and other incriminatory items.

Also Read:

“Following the murder of the DPO of Ahiazu Mbaise and an inspector of police on 27th of November, 2023 at Ahiara junction in Ahiazu-Mbaise by elements suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed militia security network and the subsequent confession of suspects arrested, on 29th of last month, security agents stormed the camp of a criminal syndicate at Umuohie in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, dislodged the terrorists, recovered two automotive pump action rifles and six rounds of live cartridges.”