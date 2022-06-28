Suspected killers of Edo State Catholic priest arrested, one lynched

The youths of Ikabigbo community in Edo State have apprehended the suspected killers of Catholic priest, Rev. Father Christopher Idia, who was kidnapped and killed on Sunday.

A Facebook user, identified as Jim Edison Teddy, shared the video of the moment the priest was found dead.

Teddy said while one of the kidnappers was set ablaze, the other rescued from the mob by policemen.

He wrote: “Two of the killers of Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia of St Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo, were apprehended by the community who were on the trail of the kidnappers.

“The terrorists opened fire on their pursuers, killed one of them and seriously injured three others. The kidnappers also gunned down the Reverend Father in anger.

“The youths wouldn’t give up even with the casualties on their side until they arrested two of the gang members. One of the terrorists was burnt to death and the other was retrieved from the angry youths by policemen.

“The arrested terrorist is said to be making useful confessions to the Police Area Command.”