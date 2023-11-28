Suspected killer of Rivers DPO speaks from hiding

David Gift Okpala, the suspected cultist and killer of the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division under the Rivers State Police Command, Bako Angbashim, has spoken from his hiding.

Popularly known as 2Baba, Okpala spoke with newsmen from his hideout via a voice note he sent to them.

In the voice note sent to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Monday, he denied involvement in the killing of Angbashim.

He claimed he spoke to Angbashim a few hours before he was murdered, adding that he was shocked by the news.

Okpala said: “I want to tell the whole world that my hand is not in the murder of the DPO.

“All this while, I never wanted to talk about this, but people are putting much concern.

“So, I said let me tell my people the truth.

“I am not involved in the murder.

“It is just that the thing happened in my community road.

“The day it happened, I was not there.

“I was shocked when I heard what happened.

“We had taken all our rifles and given to government, but opposition refused to submit theirs. So, those people started attacking us with their guns. We regretted that we submitted our guns to government.

“Those opposition cultists started killing our people.

“They killed my younger brother.

“They burnt down our house.

“This was the annoyance that made me go back for gun play.

Also Read:

“The gun play I went back to, I did not go back so that I will use it to intimidate people or disturb people.

“Everybody knows that I don’t kidnap, I don’t involve in bunkering.

“I give attention to my business.

“Everybody here knows my business.

“I am into sand dredging.”