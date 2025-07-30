Suspected kidnappers injure three Amotekun officers in Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, code-named Amotekun Corps, says three of its officers sustained varying degrees of injury during a gun battle with suspected kidnappers of seven farmers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the seven farmers were kidnapped by gunmen on their farms in Itaogbolu, Akure North Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

NAN reports that the victims were harvesting palm fruits when they were abducted.

The kidnappers on Sunday evening contacted the victims’ family members, demanding a ransom of N100 million for their release.

Adetunji Adeleye, the State Commander of Amotekun Corps, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview on Wednesday in Akure.

Adeleye explained the armed hoodlums opened fire on the Amotekun operatives when they discovered that they were being trailed.

He said although no life was lost, three of the Amotekun officers sustained severe injuries and hospitalised.

“We caught up with them yesterday(Tuesday), but they opened fire on us which resulted in my men sustaining severe injuries. Three of them were almost killed.

“We are hot on their trail and will not stop until the victims are released. We are camped in the bush and that is where we sleep.

“By God’s grace, we will secure the victims’ release,” he said.

