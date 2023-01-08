Suspected kidnappers attack Plateau Speaker at home

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Yakubu Sanda.

The attack, on Friday, took place at Sanda’s residence in Federal Low-Cost Area of Jos South Local Government Area.

The Speaker was said to have just arrived at home when the gunmen struck.

The spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, said but for the timely response of the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area and his men, who joined forces with the security personnel on guard, Sanda would have been whisked away.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police said the Command was making concerted efforts to track down the fleeing suspects.

Alabo said in the statement: Alabo stated: “On 06/01/2023 at about 2320hrs while the Speaker arrived his residence at Federal Low-cost in Jos-South, three unidentified gunmen operating in an ash-colored CR-V Jeep trailed him to his residence and attempted to enter his house to kidnap him but their mission was made impossible by the intrepid police officers on guard duty, and the timely response of the Divisional Police Officer, SP Ayuba, and his men who joined forces with the men on guard duty and repelled the evil act.

“However, the command is making concerted effort to track down the fleeing suspects and get them arrested.

“The Plateau police boss uses this medium to thank members of the public for showing concern about the happenings in their various communities and volunteer to give timely information to the Police for prompt action.”