Suspected kidnapper on Police wanted list arrested in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested a wanted notorious and deadly kidnapper known as Shokki Ebis aka, Nero.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest on Thursday, during a press briefing, narrated that on 10th of May, 2023 at about 1:PM, intelligence report gathered revealed that, “a wanted notorious and deadly kidnapper was spotted in Orioke Area of Ajegunle Ikorodu. Operatives of the command were dispatched to the area where one Shokki Ebis aka Nero, 33 was apprehended with one locally made Dane gun, one live cartridge.

“During investigation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a kidnapping syndicate terrorizing Ikorodu down to Redeem Christian Church of God back gate in Ogijo area of Ogun state. Investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of this syndicate.”

Also on 17th May 2023, at about 4:15PM, two men, Monday Alfred, 32 and Laitan Apanpa aka Emir, 34, on motorcycle with registration number JGB 276 VU were intercepted by officers on patrol.

Hundeyin said: “Upon searching, two decomposing human hands, one Techno and one Vivo phones were found in their possession. While Laitan was able to escape initially, operatives of the command located him at his hideout at Ibode area of Ikorodu where he was subsequently arrested.

“Investigation revealed that both suspects are members of Aiye Confraternity while Laitan, was a murder suspect detained at Ikeja whom escaped from cell during #ENDSARS protest. Suspects confessed to have gotten the hands from his friend. Effort is in place to arrest other members of the gang.”

Among the Command’s several achievements was the arrest of a 76 years old Azuma Benedict, who allegedly has a penchant for receiving stolen items from suspected thieves.

Hundeyin recounted how Azuma was arrested: “On 20th of May 2023, operatives of Lagos Command based on intelligence gathered arrested the trio of Emeka Kalu, 52, Emeka Jefferson, 46 and Christain Odah, 35, a gang specialised in breaking into shops and stealing parked vehicles.

“Three Toyota Camry, one Toyota Sienna Space bus, one minibus, six generators a bag of rice and five televisions were recovered. Further investigation led to the arrest of their receiver, Azuma Benedict, 76. Items recovered from her possession were two grinding machines, two televisions, one home theater, and three generators.”