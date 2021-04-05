Members of the banned secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra and the security wing, Eastern Security Network, have attacked the Imo State Police Headquarters and the Imo State Correctional Centre and freed prison inmates in an overnight raid in Owerri, Imo State.

The members of group, who have been alleged to be behind the killing of security personnel in the South East, stormed the facilities and set alight some offices, structures and vehicles within the vicinity.

A security officer told PRNigeria that the attackers used dynamite and sophisticated guns during the attacks.

The security officer said: “Heavy gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area when they arrived with sophisticated weapons including dynamite and guns.

“Meanwhile, while some of the inmates in the Correctional facility refused to go, others have voluntarily returned.”

A security report sighted by PRNigeria indicted that the attack started at 1am on Monday.

The report stated: “At about 0100hrs of date, armed men suspected to be members of IPOB/ESN criminal gang in their numbers invaded Owerri Prisons using dynamites and other heavy explosives, gained entrance and released some inmates in the prison.

“The hoodlums also attacked the Police State Headquarters Owerri while firing consistently with AK 47 rifles and explosives, released some suspects detained in the SCID cell and put fire on so many vehicles parked at the Headquarter premises including the SCID office building.

“The onslaught/operation lasted close to three (3) hours.”

The spokespersons of the police and correctional service have promised to issue official statements after the assessments of the damages.

. PRNigeria.