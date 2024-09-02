Suspected insurgents burn houses, shops, kill many – Police

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents looted and set ablaze shops and houses in Mafa village in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Spokesman, Yobe State Police Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Damaturu on Monday.

Abdulkarim, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said: “We are yet to ascertain the number of lives lost in the incident, which occurred at about 4pm on Sunday in the remote village.

“The incident was reported to the Tarmuwa Divisional Police Station by Babagana Goni and Bako Ibrahim, both residents of Mafa.

“Suspected Boko Haram terrorists armed with rifles and RPGs attacked Mafa Ward on more than 50 motorcycles and set ablaze many shops and houses.

Also Read:

“The terrorists also killed many people, but we are yet to ascertain the actual number of the casualties.”

The Police Public Relations Officer said that the gunmen also dropped some fliers with Arabic inscription.

NAN reports that on Friday, terrorists also attacked a private school in neighbouring Geidam, killing three students and injuring one.

Post Views: 18