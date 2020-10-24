Barely 24 hours after a curfew was imposed on the state by Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River, suspected hoodlums on Saturday broke into the warehouse of a popular logistic company, TSL Limited, and looted the place.

The hoodlums under the guise of the #EndSARS protest broke into the warehouse at Arab area of Atimbo in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area and carted away batteries, furniture and some split air condition units.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ayade had on October 23 imposed a 24-hour indefinite curfew on the state following the outbreak of violence in some parts of the state and country.

It would be recalled that earlier, houses belonging to some National Assembly members in the state, warehouses, government buildings and some private properties were attacked and looted.

The looting, it was reported, went unhindered because security personnel following the #EndSARS protest had withdrawn from the roads.

Meanwhile, the governor has called on residents of the state to rise and defend it from evil.