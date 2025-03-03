Suspected herdsmen kill vigilante team leader in Delta

Apprehension has enveloped Obiaruku community, headquarters of Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State, as hoodlums suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, shot dead a leader of the community’s vigilante team.

The herdsmen, who were armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, reportedly stormed the community on Sunday.

They were shooting sporadically at the bank of River Ethiope and causing panic in the area.

“The herdsmen came and opened fire in the community, so the vigilante man went to chase them and he was shot dead”, a source who identified the deceased as Mr. Nonanzu ,said.

Another source said the hoodlums had stolen a motorcycle belonging to someone in the community, adding that “the vigilante were contacted, so they now went to retrieve the motorcycle around the River Ethiope.

“One the way to retrieve the motorcycle, the armed men opened fire on the vigilante and one of them was killed. After killing him, they started shooting sporadically.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the incident

He could, however, not ascertain if the killing was carried out by herdsmen.

“The Commissioner of Police has mandated the Divisional Police Officer to unravel the mystery behind the act”, Edafe said.

