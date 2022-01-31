Suspected herdsmen gang rape, kill housewife in Ondo

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly gang-raped and killed a housewife, Roseline Joguntan, at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the victim, a fruit seller, was murdered on her farm.

The deceased was said to have gone to the farm to gather fruits as usual for her business with one of her children when she was attacked by the bandits.

A source said that “after gathering the first basket of the fruits, she told her child to take it home. It was when the girl came back that she noticed that her mother was missing before she later found her dead in the bush.

“The deceased husband, Mr. Joguntan, reported the case at the police station.”

Residents alleged that the Fulani herdsmen, who have dominated the community in the recent past, gang-raped and killed her.

According to one of the residents: “No sooner than the incident happened, some herdsmen were seen vacating the town en masse.”

Speaking on the ugly incident, the Ondo State Police Command image maker, Funmilayo Odunlami, said that it was the husband of the deceased that informed the police when he could not reach his wife on phone.

Odunlami said that it was when the husband went to the farm to check on her that he found her lifeless body in the pool of her blood.

She said that the killers would soon be exposed and brought to book.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Ilaje Security Council, Prince Emorioloye Owolemi, has lamented that the killings are becoming rampant in the council area and pleaded with the state government to come to their aid.

Owolemi said: “It is so sad that Igbokoda is witnessing the highest security threat.

“It has become daily killings.

“People live in fear and business activities have paralyzed.

“Therefore, we are calling on the state government to please help in strengthening local vigilante in Igbokoda.”

Owolemi also called on the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State and other security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, unravel the circumstances that led to the killing of the housewife and bring the perpetrators to the book.

He said: “We are determined to fight for justice on behalf of any of our citizens and before things get out of hands in Igbokoda, all perpetrators need to face the full wrath of the law.”

It was gathered that the police have deposited the corpse at the state specialist hospital morgue for autopsy.

Vanguard.

