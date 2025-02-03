Suspected gunmen kill one, abduct four in Plateau community 

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed one person and abducted four others after invading Shendai community located in the Quaan-Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has left residents of the community in a state of shock and fear.

According to reports, the kidnappers stormed the residence of their victims, shooting and killing one person before abducting four others.

The Chairman of Quaan-Pan Local Government Area, Christopher Manship, confirmed the attack in a statement released on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Danaan Sylvanus.

“The Executive Chairman of QuaanPan Local Government Council, Christopher Audu Manship, is condoling with the people of the Shendai community in Namu over the death of one person and is calling on security agencies to ensure the safe release of the abducted victims,” the statement read.

The council chairman reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and pledged to collaborate with security agencies to facilitate the prompt and safe rescue of the abducted victims.

The statement also disclosed that the chairman has embarked on a fact-finding mission to the affected areas, accompanied by security operatives led by Lt. Col. Ogunrinde Soji and his team, to gain a deeper understanding of the incident and its aftermath.

He said that during the visit, the council boss, who was also with top local government officials, four councillors of Namu District, and the DPO of the Namu Police Division, assessed the security situation on the ground and evaluated the affected communities.

He also paid condolences to the families of the deceased and the families of the abducted victims, offering words of comfort and reassurance.

The statement added that Lt. Col. Soji reiterated the military’s pledge to investigate the incident thoroughly, rescue the abducted victims, and ensure the safety and security of the affected communities.

