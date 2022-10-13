Suspected gunmen kidnap police officer in Kwara

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Abdulmumini Yusuf, serving at the Area Command in Ilorin, has reportedly been kidnapped by suspected gunmen.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Paul Odama, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ilorin.

“Yes, it’s true, but we are still on it,” Odama told NAN.

Spokesman for the command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, in a statement, also said the command was working to rescue the officer.

Ayayi said the motive of the abduction was still sketchy.

“The incident, as serious as it is, has not diminished the resolve of the command to protect lives and property of the citizens,” Ajayi said.

NAN was told that the incident occurred Tuesday night while the police officer was about to enter his house in Ogidi area, Ilorin.

A resident of Ogidi community, Jamiu Abdulganiy, said the development has thrown the community into apprehension, wondering why the officer could be kidnapped.