Suspected gunmen attack passenger boat in Bayelsa

Suspected gunmen Saturday attacked a passenger boat in Bayelsa, South South Nigeria.

The boat, which conveyed 14 passengers according the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) left Yenagoa, the State capital en-route Twon-Brass in Brass Local Government Area of the state when the gunmen struck.

In the attack, the suspects left with the 115-horsepower Yamaha outboard engine of the boat and dispossessed the passengers of their valuables.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Ogoniba Ipigansi, confirmed Sunday that the passengers on board were left unhurt.

He explained: “The gunmen dumped the driver and the passengers in the bush before carting away the outboard engine”.

Ipigansi also disclosed that a rescue team had been dispatched to the scene of the incident.