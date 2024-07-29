Suspected gunmen attack customs base, kill officer, abduct one in Kebbi

In a distressing incident, gunmen suspected to be hoodlums have reportedly attacked a Nigeria Customs Service patrol base in Koko, Kebbi State, resulting in the death of one officer and the abduction of another.

The Kebbi State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service made this known in a statement signed by its public relations officer, Muhammad Tajudeen Salisu.

According to the statement, the gunmen trailed the anti-smuggling squad to their base at Koko, destroyed facilities, killed one customs officer, Dabo Umar, and abducted Babagana Abba Kabiru.

However, the remains of the deceased was retrieved and conveyed to Kaduna for Islamic burial.

The Command’s Comptroller, Earnest Iheanacho, while consoling the bereaved family of the late officer, said that a manhunt has been launched to rescue the abducted officer.

“We will not be deterred or forced by fear to abandon the patrol or the borders; our resolve to stem smuggle at all costs is unwavering despite threats by disgruntled elements,” he said.

Iheanacho, while assuring that the rescue operations continue, pledges to provide updates.

He urges officers at the borders to maintain a high level of professionalism and to always use available safety measures during operations.

