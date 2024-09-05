Suspected gunmen abduct Governor Makinde’s aide

Suspected gunmen have reportedly kidnapped Governor Seyi Makinde’s ally and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Oyo State, Otunba Benedict Akika popularly known as “Benee” at Olohundaaba in Lagelu Local Government area of the state late last night (Wednesday).

Unconfirmed reports have it that he was abducted at his Idi-Ape residence along Akobo Ojurin-Olohunda road, Ibadan.

Another unconfirmed report disclosed that one person was killed during the incident.

Vanguard reports that the incidents surrounding the kidnap are still sketchy as relevant authorities said they are on top of the situation.

Efforts to contact the state’s headquarters of the Police on the development proved abortive, as the Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso did not respond to his calls

