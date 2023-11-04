Suspected gun manufacturers arrested by troops of OPSH in Plateau

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a military taskforce maintaining peace in Plateau and environs has arrested two suspected gun manufacturers at Vom in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau.

Its Media Officer, Captain James Oya, told a news conference in Jos on Saturday that troops of the taskforce uncovered the duo’s gun factory where they recovered newly-manufactured weapons.

“Two individuals, Micheal Dung (33) and Yusuf Pam (43) were apprehended and their weapons manufacturing factory dismantled.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects sell guns to customers in different parts of the country.

“Troops recovered six AK-47 rifles, three skeleton AK-47 rifles, one locally-made pistol, 11 rifle bodies, seven bridge block, and four magazines.

“Other weapons recovered were 210 springs, seven rifle butts, eight riffle muzzles, nine piston assembly, five cartridge housings, one drilling machine and a hand filing machine.

“The suspects will be charged to court immediately after investigations,’’ Oya said.

Also Read:

He added that the Commander of OPSH, Major-General Abdulsalam Abubakar, commended the dedication, bravery, and tireless efforts of the troops to ensure the safety of lives and property on the Plateau.

He said that the taskforce would continue to maintain an offensive posture against criminals in Plateau.

Speaking with newsmen, the prime suspect, Dung, who admitted to the crime, said he had been in the illegal business for six years.

The suspect said he learned the skills from his deceased boss, adding that his customers were majorly from Mangu in Plateau.

Dung said he sold arms at between N80,000 and N200,000, depending on the category.