A United States of America-based Nigerian, Prince Eloniyo Dennis Abuda, has been found dead ‎five days after he was abducted‎ by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Prince Abuda, who was based in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, was abducted last Saturday with two other men and a woman along the Benin-Auchi Road.

He was said to be traveling from his hometown, Fugar, in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, to Lagos to catch a flight to the United States when they were seized by the herdsmen.

Abuda, who was said to be the President of Fugar America Foundation, was reportedly shot by the kidnappers after he slumped during the forced long march to the bush.

His decomposing body was discovered after the payment of the ransom to free the other hostages who led the family members to the scene along the Benin-Auchi Road end of the Benin bye pass.

The Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said: “The command is fully aware and the Commissioner of Police personally led operatives to the scene this morning and they are still in the forest on active combing of the bush.”