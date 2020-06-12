Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have allegedly killed seven persons in villages in Benue State.

The gunmen, it was learnt, went on a killing spree in Igede village, where they allegedly shot dead six persons, while one other man was murdered in Ologba Agatu community.

Friends mourning one of the deceased, Samuel Peter, said he was on his way from Ologba Agatu village when he was killed.

Another deceased identified as Akpa, a commercial motorcycle rider, was among the six killed in Igede village when the Otukpo Local Government Area chairmanship election also took place two weeks ago.

A source, Adeyi George, said: “Akpa was a very jovial person.

“He was killed alongside five other Igedes by Fulani herdsmen living in that village.

“We learnt he drove a passenger to Igede village that fateful day.

“He has since been buried in Otobi village.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, said two persons were murdered.

Anene said: “The villagers told us it was herdsmen that did the killings.

“It was two persons that were killed.

“We are still investigating the murders.”