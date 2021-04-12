Gunmen have killed eight miners at a mining site of Cabitex company in Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims, comprising five women and three men, were attacked by suspected herdsmen on Saturday night, with several others sustaining injuries.

The Secretary-General of Kuru Development Association, Chapo Daniel, who confirmed the development, described it as a heavy loss to the community considering that the victims went for their legitimate business and were ambushed by the assailants after the day’s business activities.

Reacting to the attack via a statement, Governor Simon Lalong asked security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to book.

The governor expressed anger over what he described as another desperate attempt by criminals to destabilise the state and create fear among the people which is not acceptable considering the commendable level of peace achieved in recent times.

Lalong also commiserated with families of those killed during the attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He called on citizens to assist law enforcement agencies with useful intelligence and embrace various structures such as the traditional institutions, community police constabulary, vigilante groups and other associations in tackling the security challenges.