The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company says an unidentified man suspected to be a vandal of its distribution equipment has been electrocuted in Ezinifite, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra.

Emeka Ezeh, Head of Communication of EEDC said this in a Statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Awka.

Ezeh said the man was allegedly trying to vandalise a substation when he met his untimely death.

He said the EEDC Feeder Manager in the area had reported the development at the police station while the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at a nearby morgue.

Ezeh said in the statement that a yet to be identified man had been electrocuted in the early hours of Sunday, June 23, while attempting to vandalise the Civic Centre Distribution Substation, belonging to EEDC and located at Ezinifite, in Uga area of Anambra.

It said: “The remains of the suspected vandal has been recovered and deposited at the mortuary by men of the Nigerian Police, Ekwulobia Division.

“The Feeder Manager, EEDC Service Centre, Uga, has made an entry at the station.”

Meanwhile, the State Police command in Anambra which confirmed the incident said one Eunice Mmoma from Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area had identified the dead man as Onyeka Adennu also from Oraifite.

SP, Haruna Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer, said Mmoma was in company of one Emmanuel Ofor from Ezinifite who claimed to be the owner of Onyoko Ministry (Church) in Ezinifite Community.

According to Haruna, the woman also claimed the victim is her brother who had mental problem before his death.

He said: “She stated that both of them came for a church programme on June 22 at Ezinifite and that when the programme finished at about 2:am, the victim disappeared and all efforts to get him proved abortive.

“Effort is ongoing to ascertain the veracity of her claim.”