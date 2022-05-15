Suspected EKEDC staff survives electrocution in Badagry

A middle aged man, Debo Guntoye, a suspected staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), survived electrocution while connecting some houses to the pole in Sowhe quarters along General Hospital road in Badagry.

Benjamin Akappo, a resident of the area, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Badagry that Guntoye arrived with a ladder around 8:00a.m to reconnect some houses in the area.

According to him, the man was on top of the pole when they restored electricity to the pole and other areas.

“He was immediately affected and was shaking on top of the pole.

“The people around the area quickly clamped the ladder when the supply was off and brought him down from the pole.

“When they observed that he was unconscious with bruises all over his body, they quickly rushed him to General Hospital in Badagry for treatment,” he said.

NAN correspondent who monitored the situation reports that Guntoye was admitted into the emergency unit of the hospital where he is responding to treatment.