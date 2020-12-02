The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested suspected drug peddlers at Jungle area of Kabusa.

It was learnt that on November 25, during a routine raid, Police Operatives from the Command’s Anti-Narcotics Unit arrested one Auwal Umar, 18; Abbas Adamu, 18; and Yusuf Musa, 20.

The Command’s Commissioner, Bala Ciroma, disclosed this during a press briefing on Wednesday.

According to Ciroma, the suspects confessed to being dealers of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The CP stated the exhibits recovered from the suspects was half sack of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

He added that the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.