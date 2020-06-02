The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested two suspected drug peddlers.

The arrest was effected on May 30, 2020 along Airport Road.

According to the spokesman of the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, Nura Abdullahi, 22, and Habib Ali, 20, were arrested by operatives from the Command’s Anti-Narcotics Unit following a tip off.

Manzah said during the arrest, the suspects were found in possession of some illicit drugs and dried leaves suspected to Indian hemp.

He added that exhibits recovered from the suspects were 120 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, more than 2kg of raw Cannabis (marijuana plant) and illicit drugs such as diazepam and tramadol.

He said the suspects will be handed over to the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and prosecution.