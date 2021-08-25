Suspected cultists shoot six dead in Rivers communities

Gunmen believed to be cultists have killed six persons in Gwara and Kono-Boue communities, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The gunmen were reported to have struck in the communities in the early hours of Tuesday, shooting sporadically.

Three of those killed were reported to have been hit by bullets in Gwara on Tuesday morning.

In the afternoon, the same set of gunmen, reported to be about seven, reportedly killed another set of three: a motorcycle rider and his two passengers.

The Public Relations Officer of Kono-Boue Community Development Committee, Golden Nwibakpo, confirmed the incident.

Nwibakpo said: “This afternoon unknown gunmen invaded Gwara community, killing about three persons.

“They went into Kono-Boue, killing three too.

“A motorcycle rider and the persons that were with him were killed.

“They were coming from thanksgiving service when they ran into the gunmen and were shot dead.

“As we speak now, some people are hiding in the bush.

“The way they (gunmen) came, they were not looking at anybody.

“They were just shooting.

“The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, once came to this place and promised that there will be a police station.

“Kono-Boue is a very large community.

“We are still hoping that he will fulfil his promise.

“Secondly, the road there is bad.

“If they fix the road, the police can easily access the area anytime we call them.

“The DPO came with his team, but the gunmen did not waste time.

“He (DPO) was able to restore normalcy.”