Suspected cultists kill one in Rivers amid LGA leadership crisis

Armed men suspected to be cultists have reportedly killed a young man identified as Endwell Awunze at Ula-Pata-Ahoada, Ahaoda Local Government Area of Rivers State.

This was as tension has continued in the state over the local government area leadership crisis rocking the state.

It was learned that Awunze, alleged to be a “whistle blower” against cultism and other violent crimes in Okporowo community in Ahoada East LGA, was reportedly trailed and killed by cultists.

According to a source in the area, the victim had left the venue of protest opposite Ahoada East Council where they were protesting against tenure elongation of Local Government Chairman.

He was said to have boarded a motorcycle at about 7pm and was tracked down and killed.

The source reported that as the motorbike conveying Awunze was navigating along Ula-Pata road, three gunmen who had already laid ambush opened fire on him.

It was gathered that the victim died instantly while the driver of the motorbike sustained gunshot injuries and was quickly rushed to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The source added that till 7am, Wednesday, the corpse of Mr Awunze was still at the scene of crime, noting that the deceased until death was an oil pipeline surveillance worker.

As of press time, the Rivers State Police Command is yet to respond to this development.