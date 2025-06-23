Suspected cultists kill motor park manager in Edo

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Saturday shot dead a motor park manager in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The victim, simply identified as AK, was said to be on duty when the gunmen stormed the motor park and shot him at close range, leading to his death.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the shooting caused panic as passengers and other bystanders at the park scampered for safety.

The source, who decried the killing, described the deceased as “very kind, accommodating, peaceful, humble and one who focused on work and family”.

NAN reports that the shooting occurred amidst escalating tension in Auchi and its environs over a reported dispute between two rival cult groups: Aye and Vikings confraternities.

It was gathered that the dispute was exacerbated by the reported attempt on the life of the Aye leader in Uzarue community, near Auchi.

Members of Aye were said to have pointed accusing fingers at the rival group, a development that purportedly triggered retaliation.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

Yamu said: “Yes, the command is aware of it (killing).

“The corpse has been deposited at the hospital while efforts are on to arrest the fleeing assailants.”

