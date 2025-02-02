Suspected cultists kill man in Ibadan

The Police in Oyo State have confirmed the killing of a yet-to-be-identified man by suspected cultists in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident, according to the police, occurred at a popular lounge in Bodija area of Ibadan.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Adewale Osifeso, in a statement said that the deceased was reportedly chased before he was shot dead.

Osifeso said that preliminary investigation revealed that the murder was cult-related.

“The Oyo State Police Command has commenced immediate inquiry into the Bodija murder incident that occurred during the early hours of Sunday.

“Preliminary Investigation revealed that a yet-to-be-identified man was chased and shot dead a few blocks away from the popular lounge located in Bodija,Ibadan.

“Preliminary Investigation revealed that the murder is cult-related,” he said.

Osifeso said that police personnel had been deployed in the area to maintain law and order while normalcy had been restored.

He, however, said that reports circulating on social media that the police accidentally killed an onlooker (student) while trying to disperse people at the scene of the crime was not true.

Osifeso insisted that nobody was killed during or after the police dispersed onlookers from the crime scene.

He said that the case had been referred to the Homicidal Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku.

He said the Police Commissioner in the state, Ayodele Sonubi, had directed a Deputy Commissioner of Police to investigate the case.

