Suspected cultists, Agbara, Irawo arrested in Lagos, guns recovered

Juliana Francis

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested some suspected cultists, among them are named Agbara (Power) and Irawo (Destiny), and firearms recovered from them.

According to the Police, the first set of suspects were arrested by operatives of Area K Command.

Arrested are Dare Jimoh, 28 with four live cartridges and he was transferred to State Police Headquarters for discreet investigation.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Lasisi Taofeek, 42 aka Agbara and Kareem Lukman, 37 aka Irawo at Badagry area with one locally made single barrel pistol and one expended cartridge.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa said that investigation also revealed that the suspects are members of the dreaded Eiye confraternity terrorizing Badagry and its environs.

The Police said that efforts were in top gear to conclude the investigation and prosecute the suspects.

The other set of suspected cultists were arrested on July 23, 2023, at about 10pm, after police received information that some cult members were hosting a party at Ojumola Street, Tolu, Ajegunle area of Lagos, shooting sporadically into the air thereby causing fear into the minds of the people living around.

Police operatives swiftly mobilized to the scene, one Samuel Solomon, 28, and Ibrahim Mohammed, 27, were arrested with a cut-to-size locally made gun and expended cartridges.

Owohunwa noted that investigation revealed that the suspects are members of Aiye confraternity, causing unrest in the Tolu area of Lagos State and its environs.