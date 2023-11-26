Suspected cultist dies in police cell, probe begins

A suspected cultist, Seyi Samson Oduyiga, has died in the custody of the Ogun State Police Command.

The 39-year-old suspect was one of the two arrested in the Sagamu area of the state on November 18, 2023

According to available information, Oduyiga, a suspected Buccaneer, was arrested alongside Gbenga Adejoke, a member of the Eiye confraternity

The followed an intelligence report that suspected cultists on the wanted list of the Ogun State Police Command were within Atoyo area of Sagamu.

The police swung into action on a covert operation, where Oduyiga and Adejoke were apprehended.

The spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the development, said both men made confessional statements admitting to belonging the outlawed Buccaneer and Eiye Confraternity secret cult.

Oduyiga reportedly confessed he was initiated in 2015.

Speaking on the death of the Buccaneer member, Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said: “The Ogun State Police Command vehemently refutes that the deceased was tortured to death as it is being speculated in some online media.

“Ogun police command holds a strong commitment to upholding fundamental human rights laws, particularly when it comes to treatment of suspects.

“Torture is strictly against our protocols and principles.

“Ogun state police command is well versed in the legal framework that safeguards the rights of individuals in custody, free from all forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment .

“For the records, the deceased was already charged for Cult related activities and he was taken to Court on Thursday, 23rd November 2023 where he was to be arraigned before a special Court on cultism case in Isabo Abeokuta, but the honourable Court did not sit, and he was brought back to Eleweran in Abeokuta the same Thursday.

“Seyi was to be taken back to the court at the next available day that the Court will sit, which is on Friday, 24th November 2023.

However, on Friday, 24th November, at about 0500 hours, Seyi went berserk, shouting, bitting with teeth, and assaulted other suspects in the cell until he got exhausted.

“Other suspects in the cell alerted policemen on duty.

“He was taken to the police hospital and later to Ijaye General Hospital Abeokuta, along with other suspects he gave bites in the cell for medical treatment against infection.

“Other suspects were treated and discharged, but Seyi, while on medical attention, later gave up the ghost.

“Every other allegation is hereby debunked as the accurate position is what has been stated above.

“As soon as the autopsy report about the deceased is out, the Police will give further details.

“However, the Commissioner of police, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, commiserates with the deceased family.”