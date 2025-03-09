Suspected cultist arrested for allegedly killing DJ

The Lagos State Police Command has detained a 35-year-old suspected cultist for allegedly shooting a Disc Jockey (DJ) dead at a hotel in the Abule-Ado area.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He stated that the shooting occurred at 9:30 pm on Saturday on Community Road, Abule-Ado.

“The suspect and others, still at large, stormed the hotel, shot the DJ on stage, and inflicted machete cuts on him,” Hundeyin said.

He said police operatives responded swiftly and pursued the attackers as they fled toward Festac.

“With the help of a local vigilante group in Festac, officers apprehended the suspect, a notorious robber and cultist terrorising the area.

“While escaping, he was found in possession of a locally made shotgun with one live cartridge, which was recovered by the police,” he said.

Hundeyin added that another live cartridge was recovered at the hotel where the attack took place.

He said preliminary investigations identified the suspect as a key member of a violent cult group.

The 32-year-old victim, who suffered gunshot wounds and machete cuts, later died in the hospital.

“A photograph of the corpse was taken before it was moved to the General Hospital, Yaba morgue,” Hundeyin stated.

He confirmed that a preliminary investigation into the case is ongoing.

