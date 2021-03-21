One person was hacked to death while three others sustained serious bullet wounds in a bloody attack allegedly launched by suspected members of the Eiye confraternity on Sunday in the Ijanikin area of Lagos State.

The deceased was said to have been butchered beyond recognition.

It was learnt that members of the cult group stormed Alasia, headed to Amidu Igboro area where about five young men were seated and opened fire on them.

The assailants, after savagely hacking the deceased with a machete, reportedly used stone to shatter his head while his friends with whom he was sharing a drink scampered for safety.

It was gathered that the deceased did not die immediately, until the assailants removed an amulet tied around his waist.

An eyewitness said, “His other friends tried to run away. The assailants followed them up until they caught up with them at a drinking joint where they opened fire on them.”

An eyewitness who identified himself as Baba Shola said the body of the deceased was taken to the police station while the three injured others were rushed to a nearby hospital.

He said the attack was a reprisal by suspected members of Eiye who had vowed to avenge the killing of one of their members.

According to him, the members of the confraternity had vowed to kill as many as are related to the deceased by association or by blood.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, could not be reached as calls and text messages to his phone were neither answered nor replied.